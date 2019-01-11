Obituary: Sean David Gruby, 35

Sean David Gruby, 35, of Bristol, died on Wednesday (January 9, 2019) at John Dempsey Hospital.

Sean was born in New Haven on June 24, 1983 and was the youngest of six children of William and Sophie (Laska) Gruby of Bristol. He was a lifelong Bristol resident and graduate of Bristol Eastern High School. Sean enjoyed playing video games and watching anime, he was very good with computers, and was always willing to lend a helping hand.

In addition to his parents, Sean is survived by five siblings: Jennifer LaCart and husband, Andy, of Bristol, Richard Gruby and wife, Samantha, of Georgia, Joseph Gruby of Bristol, Ann Beede and husband Brandon, of Arizona, and Phillip Gruby of Bristol; nieces and nephews: Maddison, Mari, William Hunter Gruby, and Tyler, and Kaylee Beede; two aunts: Janet Gruby and Lois Fawcett; his close friends: Ryan, Paul, and John; and his beloved dogs: Rocky and Molly.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday (January 15, 2019) at 11:30 AM at St. Stanislaus Church, 510 West Street, Bristol. Burial will follow in Peacedale Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Tuesday between 10 and 11 AM.

The family would especially like to thank the wonderful ICU nurses and support staff at John Dempsey Hospital for their loving and compassionate care given to Sean.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Stanislaus Church, 510 West St., Bristol, CT 06010.

Please visit Sean’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.