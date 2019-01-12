Obituaries: Barbara E. Tanguay

Barbara E. (Rhodes) Tanguay, 89, beloved wife of 48 years to the late John J. Tanguay, passed away peacefully on Saturday (January 5, 2019) surrounded by the love and support of her family. Barbara was the daughter of the late Elmer and Elizabeth (Novitch) Rhodes.

Barbara grew up in New Britain and moved to Bristol after her marriage. Her family was very important to her and she cherished each and every one of them. She was an active member of St. Gregory the Great Church, Bristol and a member of the Rosary Society. She also loved tending to the flowers in her garden and spending time with the family. Barbara was spirited and strong until the end.

Barbara is survived by her 6 children, daughter Patricia Tanguay and partner Mike Rogers of Haines City, FL; son Fred Tanguay and wife Barbara of Windsor, CT; daughter Ginny Wagoner and husband Randy of Terryville, CT; Bob Tanguay and wife Jamie of Pennington, NJ; daughter Mary Tanguay of Aspen, CO; and daughter Joanne Vandal and husband Chris of Enfield, CT. Also, 13 grandchildren: Heather Drahos, Ashley Wagoner, Jeffrey Watson, Kristen Morrison, Kevin Watson, Patrick Tanguay, Katie Tanguay, Sean Tanguay, Nellie Tanguay, John Tanguay, Libby Vandal, Laney Vandal and Emily Vandal. Barbara leaves behind 4 great-grandchildren Connor Watson, Anna and MacKenzie Morrison and Jack Drahos. The family appreciates the services and friendship of Corina Barrere Giroux.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday (January 9, 2019) at 9:30 AM from Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, to St. Gregory Church, 235 Maltby Street, Bristol, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Tuesday (January 8, 2019) between 6 and 8 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Barbara’s name to Elizabeth Park Conservancy at www.elizabeth-park-conservancy.myshopify.com/.

