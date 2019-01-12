Obituaries:Richard Roos, Sr.

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Richard Roos, Sr., 77, of Bristol.

He was born in Springfield, MA and grew up in the “Hungry Hill” section. Dick served as altar boy for several years at Our Lady of Hope Church. While a student at Cathedral High School, he became a licensed ham radio operator, attended Boy’s State, and was awarded several times for projects he worked on. He was a graduate in the last class at the old Cathedral High School of 1959.

Dick was accepted at UMASS, Amherst, to study engineering. But, his life career was changed when he got a summer job as an orderly at Mercy Hospital and discovered the art of anesthesia. He subsequently graduated in 1962 from Worcester City Hospital School o f Nursing, got married, and immediately entered Mercy Hospital’s School of Anesthesia for nurses, graduating in 1964. He moved to Virginia for his first position. Missing New England, Dick accepted a position at Bristol Hospital’s Anesthesia Department where he remained for 42 years.

Over the span of 42 years, he had many requests from fellow staff and others to put them to sleep for their surgery. Dick was especially gentle with children during these frightening times for them.

Dick greatly enjoyed what he was doing. He strived to do his very best for the patients in his care and was meticulous to a fault. He loved working at Bristol Hospital and cared for, and enjoyed, all the staff he worked with over the years.

In his leisure time, he enjoyed gardening, woodworking, and traveling. His one trip abroad was to Russia during the “Cold War”. However, his family vacations to Cape Cod were his favorite. His very artistic talents had him doing pictures in pen and ink and oils. Dick was also an avid sports fan, routing for the Green Bay Packers and the Boston Red Sox.

On his very first date with Carol, he told her they would marry. Two years later, they did marry lasting a wonderful 56 years.

He is survived by his wife, Carol (Mitera) who will dearly miss him, son Richard, Jr. and his wife Elizabeth from Danbury, his son Jeffrey and his wife Misty, from Wilmington, NC. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Nicholas, Stephanie, Victoria, Jennifer, Joshua, Taylor, Parker, Peyton, and Pearson. Dick also had two great-grandchildren, Khloe and Otto, who came to us the night before Dick left us, sister-in-law Joette (Mitera) and husband Walter Kolek.

Dick was pre-deceased by his parents, Alexander and Bertha (Gagne) Roos, and his in-laws, Joseph and Stefania (Zygarowski) Mitera.

The family would like to personally thank two organizations for their kindness towards Richard and the family: Always Best Care, Inc. for providing superior home care to Dick. A special thanks to Bernard Kosi and Agnes Asamoah for their patience, compassion, and understanding while caring for Dick, and Bristol Hospital’s Ingraham Manor for providing outstanding care during Dick’s stay there.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, January 9, 2019 at Funk Funeral Home in Bristol from 9:30 – 10:30 AM., followed by a short service celebrating his life, with burial following at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Terryville Ave., Bristol.

In Lieu of flowers, should you want to celebrate and acknowledge Dick’s life and accomplishments, please make donations to Bristol Hospital’s Development Foundation, at: Bristol Hospital Development Foundation, Inc., Brewster Road, Bristol CT, 06010 (memo on donation: Richard Roos, Sr.)

Please visit Dick’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.