Obituaries: Carol Flora St. George

Carol Flora St. George, 86, of Bristol, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Friday, January 11, 2019. She was born on December 24, 1932 in Springfield, MA, daughter of the late Cyril J. and Elsie E. (Gendreau) Roy, Jr.

Carol was the loving wife for 50 years of the late Adrian Paul St. George who passed away in 2005. She Graduated Cathedral High School in 1951 and worked for 30 years as a Home Health Aide for the Visiting Nurse Association. Carol enjoyed going to the senior center, the casino and the beach. She was a loving mother, grandmother and friend. She enjoyed baking and the simple things in life, but most of all she loved her family.

Carol is survived by her sons Rene R. St. George and his wife Manon of NH, David St. George and his wife Tammy of TX, Alan P. St. George of Bristol; daughters Andrea M. Bairrington and her husband James of Bristol, Darlene St. George-Galindez and her husband Juan of MA; grandchildren Brandon St. George of TX, Christopher St. George of Japan, Caitlin Bairrington of Colchester, Rachel Bairrington of Bristol, Danielle Bairrington of Bristol; four great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Besides her husband, Adrian, Carol is pre-deceased by her sisters Gloria Hebert and Annetta Tessier.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, January 14, 2019 between 6PM and 8PM at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at 11AM at St. Matthew Church, 120 Church Ave., Forestville/Bristol. A committal service and interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, 522 Terryville Ave., Bristol.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to St. Matthew Church, 120 Church Ave. Bristol, CT 06010.