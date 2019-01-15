Obituaries: Louise E. Swanson

Louise E. (Bayer) Swanson, 86, of Bristol, widow of Helmer C. Swanson, died on

Friday (January 11, 2019) at the Hospital of Central Connecticut/New Britain General

Hospital. Louise was born in Bristol on July 10, 1932 and was the oldest of seven

children of the late John and Ottilie (Tiede) Bayer. Raised in Bristol, she graduated from

Bristol High School. She went on to Nursing School at New Britain General Hospital

and subsequently received her bachelor’s degree from Central Connecticut State College.

A Registered Nurse, she worked at New Britain General Hospital, as an industrial nurse at

Emhart Corp, and as a school nurse at Bristol Eastern High School before her retirement.

She was an active member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, Forestville, a member of Karl

XII Lodge No. 103 VASA of America where she served on the board of directors, a

member of SVEA Social Club, and the New Britain General Hospital Nurses Alumni.

She enjoyed travel, square dancing, quilting, and painting. Louise is survived by three

sons: Gary Swanson and wife, Maryann, of Port Charlotte, FL, Craig Swanson and wife,

Gail, of Rochester, NY, and Wayne Swanson of Forestville; siblings: John Bayer

(deceased), Ernest Bayer of Colorado, Carol McCorriston (deceased), Sharon Butler of

Bristol, Robert Bayer (deceased), and Paul Bayer of Bristol; five grandchildren: Victoria

Opton, Carolyn Clapp, Corinne, Allie, and Nicholas Swanson; two great-grandchildren:

Collin and Jillian Clapp; and many nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be

celebrated on Monday (January 21, 2019) at 11 AM at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 355

Camp St., Forestville. The family will greet relatives and friends at the church starting at

10 AM until the time of the service and also in Pearson Hall after the service. Burial will

be later in the day at Rose Hill Memorial Park, Rocky Hill. In lieu of flowers, memorial

donations may be made to the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 355 Camp St., Bristol, CT

Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is assisting the family. Please

visit Louise’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com