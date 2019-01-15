Obituaries: Mario Ciucci

Mario Ciucci, 86, of Bristol, beloved husband of Angela

(Moroli) Ciucci, died on Friday (January 11, 2019) at

Ingraham Manor. Mario was born in Italy on November 20,

1932 and was a son of the late Pietro and Gina (Cerveli)

Ciucci. He was raised and married in Italy coming to

America when he was 30 years old. Mario was good man

who enjoyed his garden and was a parishioner of St. Francis

de Sales attending St. Anthony Church. He leaves his wife

of 50 years, Angela, and family in Italy. A Mass of

Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday (January 15,

2019) at 9:30 AM at St. Anthony Church, 111 School

Street, Bristol. Entombment will follow in the Holy Family

Mausoleum, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk

Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Tuesday at

8:30 AM. Memorial donations may be made to St. Francis

de Sales Parish, 180 Laurel St., Bristol, CT 06010. Please

visit Mario’s memorial web-site at

www.FunkFuneralHome.com.