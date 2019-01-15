Obituaries: Marjorie Shepherd

Bristol, Marjorie (Howland) Shepherd, of Bristol passed away peacefully,

Thursday, January 12, 2018 at The Pines of Bristol; she was the widow of

William R. Shepherd.

She was born in South Boston, MA on June 8, 1930 the daughter of Charles and

Katherine (Quann) Howland.

She is survived by a Son, William Shepherd of Shreveport, LA, 3 daughters,

Susan Shepherd of Bristol, Valadon Shepherd and her husband Michael McGoff of

Harwinton and Tracey Stackhouse and her husband, David of Bristol. Plus many

grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is pre-deceased by a son, John H. Shepherd and a daughter, Karen E.

Shepherd.

There are no calling hours and burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, at the

convenience of the family.

