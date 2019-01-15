Silver Alert issued for 14-year-old female

Bristol police have issued a Silver Alert for Star Rodriguez, 14, of Bristol.

She was reported missing on Jan. 14 at 1:53 p.m.. Police said Rodriguez is a habitual runaway and was last seen walking in the area of School Street in Bristol. She is described as a white Hispanic female, 5’5” tall, 125 pounds, brown hair, green eyes, and was last seen wearing faded blue jeans, a hooded sweatshirt, and slippers. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Bristol Police Department at (860) 584-3011.