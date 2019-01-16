Bristol sailor honored

U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Alexander Rotko, from Bristol poses for a photograph as the Sailor of the Day with Capt. Randy Peck, right, commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) and Command Master Chief Benjamin Rushing in the Arabian Gulf, Jan. 3. The John C. Stennis Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points.

(Photo by mass communication specialist Seaman Jeffery L. Southerland)