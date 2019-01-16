City’s NAACP to honor Dr. King

TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

The Bristol Chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People will hosting its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast at Bristol Eastern High School on Monday, Jan. 21.

The event will begin at 8:00 a.m., and will feature performances from the NAACP choir, as well as keynote speaker, Bobbi Brown.

Brown is a public speaker, and host of the radio talk show, “Let’s Talk Brown,” which has developed into a speaking tour. According to a release, Brown’s “goal remains consistent: to empower her listeners to take active roles in their own growth and the improvement of their communities.”

NAACP President, Lexie Mangum, said it’s important for the entire community to come forth and honor the life of Dr. King because he “was a true forerunner of equality,” who gave his life to his mission, inclusion for all citizens.

Mangum also spoke on the Community Conversation about Equity, Inclusiveness and Excellence,” which he described as a good start.

“Open dialogue is really the best way- you can never tell what one’s thinking until they open their mouth,” said Mangum. “Right now, nothing has been put together yet as to what we’re going to do next, but we have to keep the dialogue going, it’s a must that we keep the dialogue going. We have to continue to come to the table and reason together, if we don’t do that it’s never going to mend any fences.”

Those interested in purchasing tickets can do so by calling Mangum at (860) 202-9965.

In February, the NAACP will once again come together to celebrate Black History Month with “A Piece of African American History and Dinner.”

The event and dinner will be held on Saturday, Feb. 2 at 3 p.m. at the Bridge Community Church, 43 School St., Bristol. During the event, 100-year-old World War II veteran, Joseph Hudson Sr., will be honored.

Tickets are $20 for adults, and kids 12 and under $10. For more information, or to purchase tickets, please contact Mangum by phone or by visiting Mangum Barber Shop, 176 Main St.

