Mayor announces members of Charter Revision Commission

Bristol Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu announced the seven individuals that will now serve as the Charter Revision Commission.

Six members of the new Charter Revision Commission are returning members – Jon Fitzgerald, Hal Kilby, Jon Mace, Laurie Scotti, Jack Krampitz, and Michelle Roalf.

New to the Charter Revision Commission is Isaiah Miller, 19.

Miller is currently studying economics at Wesleyan University, where he is also a linebacker on the football team. Miller and his family moved into Bristol when Miller was 8-years-old, and he became a “star athlete” at Bristol Central High School, according to a release.

“In 2018, Isaiah was chosen by the Bristol Exchange Club for its prestigious Youth of the Year scholarship, due not only to his outstanding academic record, but also for his commitment to community service,” said Zoppo-Sassu. “Isaiah is excited to put his passions for public policy and community service to good use as a member of the Charter Revision Commission.”

The release said “the first meeting of the commission will be scheduled over the coming weeks,” and “at that meeting commission members and the mayor will discuss priorities for the commission’s work.”

“We always encourage members of the public to attend charter revision meetings and participate by sharing their thoughts on ways to improve the way government works in Bristol,” said Zoppo-Sassu. “Charter revisions are always voted on by the public for final approval, so the more input we have on crafting prospective changes, the better.”