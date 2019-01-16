Taylor Swift better watch out: Daughters, mothers have fun on ‘Night Out’

TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

Each year, the Boys and Girls Club of Bristol Family Center hosts four special events, and Friday, Jan. 11 was the first one of 2019 – the Girls Night Out.

Girls Night Out is “a special evening just for moms and daughters,” explained development and marketing director, Sarah Lucian. The event serves as a chance “to bring mothers and daughters together just to have a night out together.”

Girls Night Out offered many activities, such as a room dedicated to a tea party, a room for karaoke, a bracelet making station, a photo booth, a runway, a temporary tattoo station, a station for hair, a station for nail painting, and a station for makeup.

Rosa Cruz attended the Girls Night Out with her granddaughter Makenna Murrone, 8, and her niece Gianna DelValle, 6.

Makenna said her favorite part of Girls Night Out was getting a blue clip-in hair extension, and Gianna said she loved having her nails painted purple, which is her favorite color.

For Cruz, her favorite part of the event was watching her granddaughter and niece enjoy themselves. But, she said Makenna’s blue hair was definitely a highlight.

“I think it not only brings the families together, but it brings the parents together to be with each other and show each other support,” said Lucian. “Bristol is really special in that we have a lot of really amazing youth who come to the club. We’re just really happy as an organization to be able to provide these experiences for people to come together, because I think that nowadays it’s really easy to be secluded and not really come out and engage with people, and I think that this is an opportunity for people to come together.”

The next special event offered by the Boys and Girls Club will be the Mommy and Sons Valentine’s Dance which will be held on Friday, Feb., 8, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. In March, there will be a Dude’s Night Out, which is an event for fathers and sons, and the special event calendar will conclude in October, with the daddy and daughter Halloween costume dance.

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Taylor Murchison-Gallagher, email her at TMurchison@BristolObserver.com.