Legislators get committee assignments

TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

The members of the Connecticut General Assembly serving during the 2019 Legislative Session were sworn into office on Wednesday, Jan. 9 and the announcement of committees appointments also was released.

Senator Henri Martin (R-31) will once again be representing the Bristol community, as well as Plymouth, Harwinton, and Thomaston.

Senate Republican Leader Leonard A. Fasano named Martin as the Ranking Member for both the Commerce Committee and the Transportation Committee. A Ranking Member is the senior most member from the minority party. Martin will also serve as a member of the Finance, Revenue and Bonding Committee.

In a press release, Martin said he was “very grateful to Leader Fasano for his confidence in me to assist in the leadership of these key committees.”

“For far too long, our transportation system has been underfunded and we have lacked a significant and comprehensive plan for addressing the needs of our infrastructure and public transit system. Connecticut has also suffered from a harsh business environment,” said Martin in the release. “Building up our infrastructure and providing Connecticut’s businesses with the space they need to grow are both absolutely crucial to the recovery of our state. If we are to let our economy grow, we need to allow for the opportunities that will stimulate commerce, both within our state and with our neighbors.

State Representative Cara Pavalock-D’Amato (R-77) will serve as Ranking Member of the Insurance Committee, as well as serving on the Appropriations Committee, the Education Committee, and the Screening Committee.

“I’m looking forward to crafting a state budget as a member of the Appropriations Committee that will best serve state taxpayers by funding critical programs while maintaining fiscal responsibility,” said Pavalock-D’Amato in a press release. “This session promises to bring both challenges and opportunities, and I’m excited to get to work on behalf of my constituents and the residents of Connecticut.”

State Representative Whit Betts (R-78) once again will serve as the House Republican Whip. A whip is the official whose task it is to ensure party discipline in a legislature. Betts will serve on the Appropriations Committee, Public Health Committee, and the Higher Education and Employment Advancement Committee.

“In the upcoming session, there will be a wide range of important topics coming before the legislature for discussion and debate,” said Betts in a press release. “I look forward to hearing from my constituents about their thoughts so that I can best represent and reflect their views in my committee work and the votes I will take on the House floor later this spring.”

Both Pavalock-D’Amato and Betts were appointed and assigned to committees by House Republican Leader Themis Klarides.

State Representative Chris Ziogas (D-79) was asked by Speaker of the House Joe Aresimowicz to serve as the Majority Whip at Large. Ziogas will also serve as a member of the Transportation Committee, the Higher Education and Employment Advancement Committee, and the Regulations Review Committee.

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Taylor Murchison-Gallagher, email her at TMurchison@BristolObserver.com.