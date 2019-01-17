Local Eagle Scouts honored

The Mark Twain District of Connecticut Rivers Council, Boy Scouts of America, held a recognition dinner for local Boy Scouts who earned their Eagle Scout Award in 2018. Front row from the left are Benjamin Jabs, Anthony Buonafede, Jonathan Markham, Michael Miskell, and Christian Deltano. Back row from the left are Eric Dupee, Joseph Morelli, Jr., Jeremy Myska, Spencer Steeves, Anthony Selvaggi, and Patrick George. All Scouts are from Bristol, except Steeves who is from Plainville. The troop is based in Bristol.

