New school chief tapped

Assistant Superintendent Catherine Carbone was named the new superintendent of schools following the announcement that current superintendent, Susan Moreau, would retire effective Sunday, June 30.

Carbone was hired as the assistant superintendent almost a year prior, but that was not her first position within the Bristol school district. According to a release from the Bristol Board of Education, Carbone has served as a “teacher, assistant principal, principal, central office administrator, and assistant principal.”

Before returning to Bristol, Carbone “managed a significant portfolio of schools for the Hartford School District and worked on developing strategic partnerships with the community,” said the press release.

After being selected by the BOE, according to the release, Carbone “thanked the commissioners for the opportunity to serve the Bristol community and vowed to partner with families and school and district leaders to ensure all students have access to rigorous student-centered learning environments and diverse extracurricular offerings.”

Carbone’s selection as superintendent of schools received unanimous support from the BOE, according to the release.

