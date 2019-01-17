School records to be destroyed

The Bristol Board of Education will destroy special education confidential records of students who have either graduated or were dismissed from special education services, with birth dates of 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991 and 1992. Written notification will be mailed to the students’ last known address.

This destruction is permitted by Connecticut state law. Confidential records include referral to special services, PPT-IEP records, speech/ language testing and reports, psychological testing and reports, and correspondence with other agencies related to special education or special services. These records may be needed in the future for Social Security benefits or other purposes.

Anyone wishing to obtain his/her confidential records must call the Bristol Board of Education special services department at (860) 584-7059 by Jan. 31, 2019.

Records will be destroyed after Feb. 25, 2019.