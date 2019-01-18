City of Bristol announces severe cold weather actions, emergency parking ban

The Office of the Mayor announced that the State of Connecticut Severe Cold Weather protocol has been put into effect, “beginning at noon on Sunday, Jan. 20, and lasting through noon on Wednesday, Jan. 23, as bitter cold temperatures are anticipated to spread throughout the region.”

In a press release, Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu urges “residents to be prepared as the first significant winter storm of the year is forecast to impact our region Saturday night through Sunday.”

There are several warming shelter locations throughout the City.

The Salvation Army, 19 Stearns St., is open daily from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will be closed on Monday, Jan. 21.

The Agape Center, 43 School St., is open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Brian’s Angels, 19 Jacob St., is closed on Sundays, but is open from 1 to 5 p.m., Monday through Wednesday.

The Bristol Library, 5 High St., is open from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, closed Monday, and open from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Manross Library, 260 Central St., is closed Sunday and Monday, and will reopen for Tuesday and Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Bristol Senior Center, 240 Stafford Ave., is closed Sunday and Monday, but will reopen for Tuesday and Wednesday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Meals and snacks will be available through the Agape House, Monday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., The Salvation Army, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday, and at Brian’s Angels, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

“St. Vincent de Paul will host the City’s overnight overflow center as part of this cold weather response, however spaces are limited,” according to the release. “If the local shelter is at capacity, those in need should dial 2-1-1, press option 5, and a contact specialist will direct them to other shelters and or warming stations in surrounding communities.”

The Public Works Department has also issued an emergency parking ban, which will go into effect as of midnight on Saturday, Jan. 19.

“As of midnight Saturday going into Sunday morning, vehicles parked on any City street are subjected to tickets and towing. The emergency parking ban will remain in effect until further notice.”

Residents are also reminded that it is “against the law to leave animals outside in extreme weather conditions.”