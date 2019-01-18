City seeks to preserve parcel near nature center

TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

The City Council unanimously approved the filing of a grant application with the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, known as the Open Space and Watershed Land Acquisition grant, which would allow for the “preservation of property.”

Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu explained that the parcel of land is by the Barnes Nature Center on Shrub Road. Due to its proximity to the Burlington town line, the City of Bristol has been working with Burlington to discuss the possible ownership of the land.

The council also unanimously approved the awarding of a contract for a construction manager, known as the D’Amato and Downes Joint Venture, who will be constructing the renovations needed for the Memorial Boulevard Intra-District Arts Magnet School. The D’Amato and Downes Venture contract is worth $2,504,380.

Also decided during this council meeting, Zoppo-Sassu appointed Councilor Mary Fortier as the council liaison to the Stafford School Building Committee, and Zoppo-Sassu appointed Councilor Dave Preleski as the liaison to the South Side School Building Committee.

All decisions were unanimous, but Preleski was not in attendance.

