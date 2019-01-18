Emergency parking ban in effect for Sunday

The Bristol public works department issued an emergency parking ban beginning on Sunday, Jan. 20, at midnight. It will remain in effect until further notice.

With the coming storm, the Town of Bristol has announced that enforcement of the town’s winter parking ban is already in force.

Per city ordinance, no person shall park a vehicle on any street or highway between the hours of 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. of any day during the period extending from Dec. 15 to March 15 of each year.

“Remember that the parking ban remains in effect during these months, whether or not it snows,” officials said on www.bristolct.gov.

Bristol officials can also impose a parking ban during an emergency. “Emergency parking bans will be announced on Connecticut news channels at the bottom of the screen along with closings and delays,” officials said on the town’s website. “WFSB, NBC Connecticut, and other news channels also post parking bans, closures, and delays on their websites.”