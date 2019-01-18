Obituary: Carmine (Colapinto) Coratola, 88

Carmine (Colapinto) Coratola, 88, of Bristol, widow of Dr. Joseph Coratola, died on Monday (January 14, 2019) at home.

Carmine was born Vita Carmina in Bristol on April 12, 1930 and was a daughter of the late Antonio and Antonia (Spinelli) Colapinto. A lifelong Bristol resident, she graduated from Bristol High School then went on to study nursing at Mt. Holyoke College in Springfield. She was a registered nurse at Bristol Hospital. She held a love of nursing and especially loved her family.

Carmine is survived by three children: Dr. Rosemarie Coratola and spouse, Judith Honorowski, of Guilford, Joseph J. Coratola, Jr., and Dr. Ramata Niang, of Gaithersburg, MD, and Dr. John Coratola and wife, Donna, of Vernon; grandchildren: Matteo Joseph Coratola and Lalie Avita Niang; and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her siblings: Vito, Dominic, John, Stephen, Edward Colapinto, Adele Bellizzi, Mary Tartarelli, and two infant sisters.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday (January 25, 2019) at 10 AM at St. Joseph Church, 33 Queen Street, Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Friday between 8:30 and 9:30 AM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.

Please visit Carmine’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.