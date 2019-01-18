Obituary: Nelson Eugene Bouchard, 88

Nelson Eugene Bouchard, 88, of Bristol, passed away on Tuesday January 15, 2019.

He was born on May 31, 1930 in Waterbury, VT the son of the late George and Cecilia Bouchard.

Nelson was a US Army National Guard veteran of the Korean War and a retired mechanic from Stephens AutoMall.

He is survived by his son Lawrence and his wife Jodi Bouchard of Plainville; his granddaughter Christina Oyarzun of LaBelle, FL; his grandson Michael Bouchard of Plainville and several great grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his brother Robert.

Services will be private.

