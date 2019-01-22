Emergency parking ban lifted, winter parking ban still in effect

The City of Bristol announced that the “Emergency Parking Ban has been lifted after this past weekend’s storm.”

The Winter Parking Ban is still in effect, and will remain in effect until Friday, March 15.

“As a reminder, no street parking is allowed on any City street from 2 to 6 a.m.,” according to the release. “Vehicles on the street during these hours are subject to fines and or towing.”

The Office of the Mayor had previously released information regarding the “State of Connecticut Severe Cold Weather protocol” which was put into effect “beginning at noon on Sunday, Jan. 20, and lasting through noon on Wednesday, Jan. 23.”

There are several warming shelter locations throughout the City.

The Salvation Army, 19 Stearns St., is open daily from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will be closed on Monday, Jan. 21.

The Agape Center, 43 School St., is open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Brian’s Angels, 19 Jacob St., is closed on Sundays, but is open from 1 to 5 p.m., Monday through Wednesday.

The Bristol Library, 5 High St., is open from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, closed Monday, and open from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Manross Library, 260 Central St., is closed Sunday and Monday, and will reopen for Tuesday and Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Bristol Senior Center, 240 Stafford Ave., is closed Sunday and Monday, but will reopen for Tuesday and Wednesday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“St. Vincent DePaul will host the City’s overnight overflow center as part of this cold weather response, however spaces are limited,” according to the release. “If the local shelter is at capacity, those in need should dial 2-1-1, press option 5, and a contact specialist will direct them to other shelters and or warming stations in surrounding communities.”