Obituaries: Alma R. Lusis

Alma R. Lusis, 95, of Bristol, wife of the late Joseph Lusis, died on Saturday (January 19, 2019) at Village Green. Alma was born in New Britain on October 7, 1923 and was a daughter of the late Edmund and Wanda (Bostick) Beger.

Alma was a parishioner of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Bristol.

Alma is survived by her son: Jack Lusis of Bristol; her daughter: Nancy Tower of Harwinton; her brother: Arthur Beger; two grandchildren: Molly and Kelly Tower; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she is predeceased by her son-in-law: Edward Tower; her brother: Oscar Beger; and her sister: Lydia Beger.

The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to all the caring staff at Village Green.

A prayer service will be held on Wednesday (January 23, 2019) at 11 AM at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol. Burial will follow in Peacedale Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Wednesday from 10 AM to 11AM.

Memorial donations in Alma’s name may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 154 Meadow Street, Bristol, CT 06010.

Please visit Alma’s memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com