Obituaries: Susan Marie Garrity

Susan Marie “Sue” Garrity, 64, of Bristol passed away on January 17th, 2019. She was a beloved

daughter, mother, sister, and aunt. She was born in Presque Isle, ME on September 14, 1954. She

grew up in Bristol and graduated from Bristol Central High School. She worked for many years as an

inspector at Hamilton Standard.

Sue was the daughter of Albert Garrity, Jr. (d.) and Anna Garrity, 84, of Bristol. She is survived by only

son Matthew Marz whom she cared for and loved more than anything. She is also survived by her

beloved granddaughters, Victoria Marz, of Riverside, CA, and Kaylynne and Keelie Yorkhill of Bristol;

great-grandson, Jacob Farr, of Riverside, CA; her brothers, Michael Garrity of Bristol and Joseph Garrity

of Coral Springs, FL; and her sisters, Mary Pronovost of Palm Coast, FL, Linda Garrity of Bristol, and

Karen Garrity-Sitka of Bristol; her nieces and nephews, Jessica, Jennifer, Jason, Kristina, Bethany,

Bryan, Sawyer, and Reese; and, many family and friends. She is predeceased by her father and

brother, Edward.

Sue was a kind soul, a gentle spirit, and had a heart of gold. She lived for her son and grandchildren.

She loved art, Snoopy, and Facebook. She will be forever loved and missed. A Catholic Mass and

memorial service will be held to celebrate her life on February 2nd, 2019 at 10 am at St. Anne’s Church

in Bristol.