Kids listings for the Jan. 25 edition

MONDAY, FEB. 18

SOUTHINGTON

PRESIDENTS DAY AT IMAGINE NATION. 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Imagine Nation, 1 Pleasant St., Bristol. Admission is $10 per person (free for members, children 1 and under). Learn about the Presidents through a variety of activities and hands-on workshops. Join the Presidential birthday party to find out which President has a birthday closest to yours. Learn about Presidential pets and play a Presidential matching game. Workshop schedule: Log Cabin Building at 10:30 a.m.; Presidential Selfies at 11:30 a.m.; Mt. Rushmore in clay at 1:30 p.m. More at imagination.org or (860) 314-1400.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

PROM GOWN DONATION DROP-OFF. At Southington Youth Services, 191 N. Main St. Kristen’s Kloset is currently accepting donated, gently used, and up-to-date style gowns that are no more than four years old for students with limited resources. More info, contact (860) 276-6281 or youthservices@southington.org