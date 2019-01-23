Miscellaneous listings for the Jan. 25 edition

JAN. 25, 26

BRISTOL

‘THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME.’ 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Part of the Hollywood at the Bijou. Celebrating “The Golden year of Film- 1939.” Bristol Historical Society, 98 Summer St., Bristol. $3 donation. PreserveHollywood.org (860) 583-8306.

SATURDAY, JAN. 26

PLAINVILLE

CLOTHING DRIVE. Benefit for Plainville High School Project Graduation. Collection of clothes, bedding, shoes. YMCA, Farmington Avenue, Plainville. Arrange a pick-up. (959) 200-1296.

SOUTHINGTON

SOCCA SUPER SATURDAY. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at SoCCA, Main St. and Berlin Ave., Southington. A free full-day event for the whole family. Chris Platt will do a live drawing invitation at 10 a.m.; Carolyn Brogdinsky will perform a dulcimer demonstration at 11 a.m.; Becca Hasko and Southington Sings will perform from noon to 1 p.m.; a hands-on weaving activity from 1 to 3 p.m. Other guests include the band Mr. Dada, featuring Chris Cavaliere and Marcella Krowski Cavaliere. The pottery studio will be open from 10 am to 3 pm.

SUNDAY, JAN. 27

OTHER

SINGLES WALK AND LUNCH. Sponsored by Singles Social Connections. 11 a.m. Go for a walk and then lunch after. Walnut Hill Park, Park Place, New Britain. No charge for walk. (860) 463-6906.

PLAINVILLE

KING OF THE WING CONTEST AND CHILI CHALLENGE. Benefit for PARC. Chili cook-off begins at 1 p.m. Wing-eating contest at 3:30 p.m. Central Café, 54 West Main St., Plainville. Chili cooks and contestants can register by calling (860) 747-0405, stopping by Central Café, or visiting Central Café Downtown Plainville on Facebook. Fee to enter. Parcdisabilitiesct.org

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 30

BRISTOL

SPEED DATING EVENT. For women 38 to 51, men, 40 to 53. Delish Lounge, 12 East Main St., Forestville. Register. DelishLounge.com

THURSDAY, JAN. 31

BRISTOL

‘SAME KIND OF DIFFERENT AS ME.’ 1 p.m. Movie. Manross Memorial Library, 260 central St., Forestville. Register. (860) 584-7790. Free.

FRIDAY, FEB. 1

OTHER

ST MAXIMILIAN KOLBE PARISH AUCTION. 6 to 9 p.m. at the Lyceum Event Center, 181 Main St., Terryville. Tickets are $20 (10 for $100). Includes wine tasting, hors d’oeuvres, music, door prizes, babysitting. Proceeds benefit ministry programs. Tickets available at Parish Center, 19 Electric Ave., Terryville or Beacon Prescriptions, 214 Main St. Terryville.

SINGLES HAPPY HOUR. Sponsored by Singles Social Connections. 5 p.m. Mix and mingle. Ocho Café, Bishops Corner, 330 North Main St., West Hartford. (860) 463-6906.

SUNDAY, FEB. 3

BRISTOL

Knights of Columbus Fundraiser Breakfast. 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Knights of Columbus Council 35 Association Hall, 360 King St., Bristol. Includes eggs, omelet, scrambled eggs, sausage, ham, home fries, pancakes, fruit cocktail, bread and butter, orange juice, coffee, tea, milk. Tickets available at door, $8 per person, kids under 6 are free. For information call Ken Archambault, (860) 690-1516.

FRIDAY, FEB. 8

BRISTOL

SINGLES 50S, 60S, 70S DANCE. Singles Social Connections. 7 to 11 p.m. Disc jockey. Buffet from 7 to 8 p.m. Dress casual and door prizes. Nuchie’s Restaurant, 164 Central St., Bristol. $15 for members, $20, guests. (860) 463-6906.

SUNDAY, FEB. 10

PLAINVILLE

Human Trafficking – What Can YOU Do? Our Lady of Mercy Church hosting presentation conducted by the Human Trafficking Task Force of the Archdiocese of Hartford in the Parish Center. 7 p.m. 19 S Canal St., room 106. Program is free and all are invited. 860.747.6825.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 13

BRISTOL

CERT EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS OPEN HOUSE. 6 to 8 p.m. at Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. Learn how to prepare for disasters and emergencies through interactive demonstrations created by Bristol CERT members. Learn about trainings, events, and how to help in a disaster. Light refreshments, raffles. More at bristolcert.com or facebook.com/bristolcert.

THURSDAY, FEB. 14

PLAINVILLE

DODGEBALL TOURNAMENT. Benefit for Plainville High School Project Graduation. Wheeler YMCA, 149 Farmington Ave., Plainville. $10 per player, team of six players, $2 spectator admission fee. Snacks. Register. (860) 690-3571.

MONDAY, FEB. 18

SOUTHINGTON

MOHEGAN SUN BUS TRIP. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from St. Aloysius Church, 254 Burritt St., Plantsville. Hosted by the St Aloysius Church men’s club. Cost is $30 and includes $30 coupons for food, shopping, and a free money wheel bet. Proceeds benefit the Holy Name Society scholarship fund. RSVP Frank Castellano, (860) 276-4011.

THURSDAY, MARCH 7

BRISTOL

ADAMS FARM BUS TRIP. Sponsored by the St. Matthew’s Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Take a sleigh ride. Lunch at New England House in Brattleboro followed by a visit to a log cabin for music, hot chocolate, shopping. $117. Deadline Feb. 14. (860) 585-1020.

SUNDAY, MARCH 10

BRISTOL

NCAA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT SEMIFINALS (BUS TRIP). A semi-final game, featuring the UConn Huskies at Mohegan Sun Arena. Cost is $99 per person through Feb. 17, includes food voucher and casino bonus. Proceeds benefit the St. Matthew Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Call (860) 585-1020.

TUESDAY, MARCH 12

BRISTOL

BUS TRIP TO ‘RHYTHM OF THE DANCE.’ Sponsored by the St. Matthew’s Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Westchester Broadway Theatre, Elmsford, N.Y. Three Irish tenors, dancers, musicians. Complete lunch included. $115 per person. Deadline Feb. 19. (860) 585-1020.

TUESDAY, MARCH 19

BRISTOL

PATRICK CELEBRATION. Sponsored by the St. Matthew’s Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Lunch of corned beef and cabbage, baked scrod, all the fixings including dessert. Live Irish entertainment with Padraig Allen and the Maclean Avenue Band. Sing and dance along. Aqua Turf, Mulberry Street, Plainville. $82 per person. Deadline is Feb. 28. (860) 585-1020.

‘GAELIC MEETS GARLIC.’ The St. Stanislaus Church Golden Agers bus trip. Family-style meal: corned beef and cabbage and chicken parmesan. Grand Oak Villa, Oakville. $72 per person. (860) 589-5597.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 3

BRISTOL

BROADWAY SHOW BUS TRIP. Sponsored by the St. Matthew’s Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Choice of “Kiss Me Kate” or “The Cher Show.” Orchestra/ front mezzanine tickets. Family style lunch at Carmine’s on 44th Street. Enjoy salads, platters of penne a la vodka, chicken marsala, eggplant parmigiana, and tiramisu for dessert. $249 per person. March 13 deadline. (860) 585-1020.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 10

BRISTOL

BUS TRIP TO CULINARY INSTITUTE. Held by St. Matthew’s Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Dine at the Caterina De’Medici Ristorante in Hyde Park, N.Y. Three-course meal includes Risotto al Pomodoro, Polla alla Valdostana and Profiterole allo Zabagtione. After lunch, visit the Millbrook Winery. $130 per person. Deadline March 20. (860) 585-1020.

SATURDAY, APRIL 13

BRISTOL

THE FLOOD OF ’55 EXHIBIT (FREE). 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Bristol Public Library history room, 5 High St., Bristol. The exhibit includes original images, little known facts and rare color images of the flood of 1955 in Bristol. More info, contact (860) 584-7787, ext. 2005.

MAY 31-JUNE 1

SOUTHINGTON

RELAY FOR LIFE OF SOUTHINGTON. Begins at 4 p.m. on Friday, May 31 through 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, at the Southington High School turf field.

JUNE 4-6

BRISTOL

THE ST. STANISLAUS CHURCH GOLDEN AGERS BUS TRIP. Trip to Sight and Sound Theatre in Lancaster, Penn. To see the showing of “Jesus.” Two nights at Comfort Suites Lancaster family style meal at the Homestead of Henry and Linda Stoltzfus and more. $473 per person double/ triple; $593 per person single. Deposit of $150 per person due by March 12. (860) 589-5597.

NOW thru MARCH 1

OTHER

‘EARLY BIRDS: GREATER NEW BRITAIN ARTS ALLIANCE ARTIST MEMBERS SHOW. Gallery open by appointment. Featured artists Nancy McClure Brockett, Clinton Deckert, Kimberly DiMilia, Maxx Gianni, Paul Gobell, Joshua Menko, Ronnie Newberry, Ryan Newberry, Sarah Presslier, Alex Ranniella, Sara Scheiderman, Corrin Zareck. Stockman Gallery, Trinity-on-Main Annex, 19 Chestnut St., New Britain. (860) 818-1112, (860)-229-2072.

NOW thru JAN. 30, 2019

SOUTHINGTON

ART OF ELIZABETH HUNDT SCOTT OF BETHANY. The Gallery at The Orchards, community room, 34 Hobart St., Southington. (860) 628-5656. SouthingtonArtsandCrafts.com

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIP FOR ARTISTS. $2,000 scholarship available through the SHS guidance department provided by a partnership between Southington Community Cultural Arts (SoCCA) and Southington Arts and Crafts Association (SACA).

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS. At SoCCA, Main Street and Berlin Avenue. Gather a group of least five friends and book a private paint night on Wednesdays or any other night of the week. Choice of subject by your group available, snacks and wine provided for $45 per person ($35 pp if BYOB).

SOCCA CLASSES. Registration available for youth, teen, and adult classes. Visit southingtonarts.org or call Mary at (860) 276-1581

BULKY WASTE TRANSFER STATION HOURS. The Southington bulky waste transfer station on Old Turnpike Road will be open, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., on the following Saturdays, weather-permitting: Feb. 2, 16; March 2, 16, 30; April 6, 13, 27; May 4, 11, 18; June 1, 8, 15, 22, 29; July 6, 13, 20, 27; Aug. 3, 10, 17, 24; Sept. 7, 14, 21; Oct. 5, 12, 19, 26; Nov. 9, 23; Dec. 7, 21. Transfer station tickets are available at the Town Clerk’s office. Renewals can be done by mail. Info and forms at southington.org.

HONORING LOCAL WARTIME VETERANS. The Southington Veterans Committee is seeking veterans who entered the military from The Town Southington, received an honorable discharge, but have not been honored for their military service. The Veterans Committee is keeping a data base and is planning a future date to upgrade the monuments on the town green. They are looking for veterans that served during World War I (April 6, 1917 to Nov. 11, 1918); World War II (Dec. 7, 1941 to Dec. 31, 1946); Korea (June 25, 1950 to Jan. 31, 1955); Vietnam (Feb. 28, 1961 to May 7, 1975); Lebanon and Grenada (Aug. 24, 1982 to July 31, 1984); Panama (Dec. 20, 1989 to Jan. 31, 1990); Persian Gulf (Aug. 2, 1990 until cessation of hostilities as determined by the U.S. government.) Contact: John DeMello Sr., (860) 302-4666 or at southingtonmilitaryveterans@gmail.com