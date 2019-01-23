Music listings for the Jan. 25 edition

FRIDAY, JAN. 25

SOUTHINGTON

KENN MORR BAND. 7 p.m. Southington Cultural Arts Center, 93 Main St., Southington. $10.

BRANDED COUNTRY THAT ROCKS. 9 p.m. Modern Country. Crystal Bees, 240 Spring St., Southington. CrystalBees.com

BRISTOL

ALVIN CARTER. 8 p.m. Live jazz music. Delish Lounge, 12 East Main St., Forestville.

SATURDAY, JAN. 26

SOUTHINGTON

BLUES AND BREWS FESTIVAL WITH STRAIGHT SHOOTER AND MURRAY THE WHEEL. 8 p.m. Bad Company tribute, blues rock. Crystal Bees, 240 Spring St., Southington CrystalBees.com

BRISTOL

JUST CUZ. 7 p.m. Live classic rock and country. Delish Lounge, 12 East Main St., Forestville.

THURSDAY, FEB. 7

BRISTOL

THE GOLDEN OF AGE TRANSCRIPTIONS. 7:30 p.m. The Nutmeg Symphony Orchestra Winds and Percussion with a side by side presentation featuring local high school musicians. Works by Rossini, Debussy, Straus, Rimsky, Korsakof, Wagner, Verdi. Bristol Eastern High School, 632 King St., Bristol.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

DRUM CIRCLE. 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at SoCCA, Main St. and Berlin Ave., Southington, on the first Friday of the month. Open to locals ages 18 and up. Follow the leader and become part of the circle with you own percussion instruments or borrow one available at the drum circle.