Obituary: Barry K. Wentland, 62

Barry K. Wentland, 62, of Plymouth, died on Saturday (January 19, 2019). Barry was born in Bristol on April 13, 1956 and was a son of George and Marilyn “Jean” (King) Wentland.

Barry was a volunteer at the Terryville Fire Department and was also a member of the Terryville Lions Club. He was a huge nascar fan and enjoyed boats, taking pictures and his two dogs. Above all else, Barry loved his family. He was dedicated to caring for his parents and his granddaughter, Leona, was the light of his life. He will be terribly missed.

In addition to his parents, Barry is survived by a son: Tyler Wentland and his wife Dawn of York, Maine; one daughter: Kacey Wentland and Dan Nadeau of Bristol; one granddaughter: Leona Wentland; two special nieces: Shannon Pecorelli, Katie Rodrigue; and several other nieces and nephews. Barry is predeceased by his two brothers: Scott and Jeffrey Wentland.

A memorial service will be held on Friday (January 25, 2019) at 11 AM at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol. Relatives and friends are invited to call at Funk Funeral Home on Thursday (January 24, 2019) from 4 PM to 7 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the ALS Foundation for Life, P.O. Box 96, Natick, MA 01760. ALSFoundation.org.

