Obituary: John E. Swets, 80

John E. Swets, 80, of Plainville, husband of Roberta Lemire, died on Wednesday (January 16, 2019) at Bristol Hospital.

John was born in Norwalk on December 21, 1938 and was a son of the late Jacob and Myda (Barker) Swets. John spent most of his life living in Bristol before moving to Plainville. He worked at the Hildreth Press for 17 years and retired from Alden Corporation. He was involved with the Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts at Edgewood School.

In addition to his wife, John is survived by two sons: Peter J. Swets of Bristol, and Steven J. Swets and his wife Laureen of New Britain; one brother: Robert Swets of Unionville; a sister: Joan Knapp of Guilford; his three grandchildren: Kate and Ben Swets, Donald Lemire; one great granddaughter: Adelynn Lemire; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service and burial will take place on Monday (January 28, 2019) at 11 AM in Forestville Cemetery, Circle Street, Forestville. There are no calling hours. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol is assisting the family.

