Obituary: Michael R. Ouellette, 56

Michael R. Ouellette, 56, husband of Melanie (Bush) Ouellette of Bristol passed away on Tuesday, January 22, 2019 in Hartford.

He was born July 4, 1962 in Caribou, ME and was a son of Verna (Akerley) Ouellette of Bristol, and the late Roger Ouellette. He was a Project Planner at UTC. He was a US Air Force Veteran. He was a member of St. John’s Episcopal Church, Bristol. Michael was a 1981 graduate of BCHS and a 2012 Graduate of Albertus Magnus College with a B.S. Degree in Business Management.

He was a lover of classic rock music and classic cars. He loved mountain biking and hiking. Michael loved his family very much.

Besides his wife and mother, he leaves two sons, Matthew Ouellette and Eric Ouellette both of Bristol, a sister and brother-in-law, Karen and Robert Varasconi of Bristol, one nephew and two nieces.

A funeral service will be held Friday, January 25, 2019 at 11am in St. John’s Episcopal Church, 851 Stafford Ave., Bristol followed by military honors. Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 5-7pm at DuPont Funeral Home, 25 Bellevue Ave., Bristol.

Donations may be made to St. John’s Episcopal Church.

