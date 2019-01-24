Over $55K in grants awarded at Women and Girls’ Fund event

The Women and Girls’ Fund of the Main Street Community Foundation awarded $55,227 to 19 organizations during the Annual Meeting and Grantee Reception, held Wednesday, Jan. 16.

The 19 organizations chosen are dedicated to serving the women and girls of Bristol, Burlington, Plainville, Plymouth, Southington, and Wolcott.

Receiving funds were the Bristol Family Resource Centers for their program, Best SELF: Self Image and Esteem, Leadership and preparing for the Future, “a social skills program designed to prepare girls for the transition from middle school to high school.”

Bristol Youth Services, for the Skills to Pay the Bills program, “that provides social and family life education and independent living skills.”

The Community Counseling Centers of Central Connecticut for their program, “Self: A Workshop to Improve Esteem,” which teaches “young women how to cope and fight against negative thoughts, social pressure, and low self-esteem.”

The Early Childhood Collaborative of Southington, which offers “support to childcare providers to improve mental health, manage stress levels, and reduce outside stressors.”

The Environmental Learning Centers of Connecticut to support their “camperships for girls.”

For Goodness Sake’s program Sweet Dreams Program, “which provides new mattresses and bedding sets for families.”

The Girl Scouts of Connecticut, to help fund their “2019 summer camperships.”

The Girls Inc. of Western Connecticut for their program, Changing the Conversation, “an after school program for girls at Tyrrell Middle School in Wolcott.”

Jane Doe No More’s program, Safe Student Initiative and Escape Alive Survival Skills Self-Defense, a “program for girls at St. Paul Catholic High School in Bristol.”

The John J. Driscoll United Labor Agency and their Building Pathways CT apprenticeship program “for women in the building trades.”

The Literacy Volunteers of Central Connecticut’s Family Sustainability through Literacy Plus program, which works to “increase reading, writing, math, and financial literacy for women and their children.”

Oak Hill—Chapter 126, to provide funding for “one-on-one health and fitness training for women with disabilities and health challenges.”

The Plymouth Community Food Pantry, to fund “supplies for the diaper bank.”

The Rushford Center and their program, Building Resiliency through Alternative Therapies, “which provides women in the behavioral health outpatient treatment programs with alternative therapies such as yoga and meditation.”

Shepard Meadows Therapeutic Riding Center, Inc., and their Equine Assisted Activities and Therapies for women and girls.

The Southington Middle School Athletic Association, “to support the middle school girls’ sports programs.”

The St. Casimir Rosary Society, to aid in the replacement of “mixers for the preparation of food for fundraisers.”

The St. Vincent DePaul Mission of Bristol, to provide “housing support for women and girls.”

And, The Children’s Law Center, Inc., which provides “legal representation for female children in family court.”

“We are thrilled to be presenting over $55,000 in grants – the most ever awarded – thanks to the generosity of the many donors who believe in the mission of the Women and Girls’ Fund,” said Julia Weston, chair of the Fund’s advisory board, in a press release.

Grants were made possible “with the proceeds from the annual Wonder of Women (WOW) event, the Barbara Hackman Franklin Fund for Women, the John and Gloria DiFrancesco Fund for Women and Girls, the City of Bristol Treasurer’s Fund for Financial Awareness, and the Wally Barnes Fund for Community Leadership Initiatives.”

For more information regarding the Women and Girls’ Fund, please contact the Main Street Community Foundation by calling, (860) 583-6363, or by visiting their website, www.mainstreetfoundation.org.