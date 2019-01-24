Water awareness event for Pequabuck watershed on Jan. 26

The Pequabuck River Watershed Association will host a water awareness event on Saturday, Jan. 26, at the Bristol Public Library, 5 High St.

This free event will begin at 10:30 a.m., with table displays of information. At 11:00 a.m., there will be a screening of the film, “Water and Power: A California Heist,” and the event will conclude with a panel discussion.

According to a press release from the PRWA, “this regional event is designed to inform the public on local water issues.”

During the event, “local nonprofit organizations will inform the public on Our Climate Crisis: Mitigation and Adaptation, 100 percent Renewable Energy plans, Water as a Public Trust in Connecticut, and Land Protection, among other topics.”

For more information regarding the event, or the work done by the Pequabuck River Watershed Association, please contact Mary Rydingsward by email, pequabuckriverct@gmail.com, or by phone, (860) 670-4761.