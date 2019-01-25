Downtown mural pondered

TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

The City Arts and Culture Commission held its first meeting of 2019 on Wednesday, Jan. 16, and while there was not enough board members to fill a quorum, the assembled members discussed plans for a downtown mural.

Commission chair, Lindsay Vigue said she felt the downtown mural project will cost approximately $10,000. Council liaison Greg Hahn said that after doing some research, he found “that $10,000 is on the high end,” and said that by earmarking $10,000 to $12,000 out of the commission’s budget would cover the project.

Kim Villanti, commission vice chair, shared information she had gathered from the Greater Pittsburgh Arts Council and an article written by Morton Brown, entitled “Mural Making 101.”

Commissioner Juliet Norton suggested some images, such as a train or clocks to represent Bristol’s manufacturing heritage. But, ultimately, the gathered members thought the best course of action would be to give the chosen artist a history of the city, and allow them to create a work of art.

Several mural artists had previously been discussed at a CACC meeting, and while three artists were discussed as possibilities, without a quorum, a decision could not be passed.

The next meeting of the City Arts and Culture Commission will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 20, at 6:30 p.m., in the executive meeting room in City Hall, 111 N Main St.

