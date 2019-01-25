Legislative breakfast Feb. 20

The Central Connecticut Chamber of Commerce will host the annual legislative breakfast on Wednesday, Feb. 20, from 8 to 10 a.m., at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, 42 Century Dr.

All state senators and representatives covering the Central Connecticut region, as well as General Assembly leadership, were invited, as were legislators representing towns covered by the Chamber – Bristol, Burlington, Farmington, Plymouth, and Wolcott.

The breakfast will be hosted by co-chairs of the CCCC Legislative Action Committee, general manager of Carey Manufacturing, Paul Lavoie, and president and CEO of Bristol Hospital Kurt Barwis.

The Legislative Action Committee “monitors important bills and reviews the impact with our business leaders.”

John Daviau, project director for the Prevention Training and Technical Assistance Service Center, will also be giving a presentation, titled, “The Business Impact of Legalizing Marijuana.”

Legislative panelists will “address the chambers’ key legislative issues for the upcoming session,” which are “increasing the minimum wage to $15 per hour, legalizing marijuana, the implementation of tolls, paid family and medical leave, and workforce development initiatives,” according to a press release.

Tickets are available for $30 for Chamber members and $35 for non-members.

For more information or to register, visit www.centralctchambers.org, email questions to info@centralctchambers.org, or call (860) 584-4718.