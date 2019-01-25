Senior volunteers to get tax relief

City Council approved the Senior Volunteer Tax Relief program for 2019, during the Tuesday, Jan. 8, meeting.

According to a press release from City Hall, “the purpose of the program is to provide a tax credit of $300 to persons (or a household) over the age of 65.”

Eligibility criteria includes “owning real property as a principal residence with an annual income not to exceed $45,000 for a single senior, or $50,000 per senior couple.” To qualify, senior-aged residents must complete a “minimum of 50 volunteer hours at a Bristol non-profit agency between Sunday, July 1, 2018, and Sunday, June 30, 2019.”

“This is a great opportunity for Bristol seniors to not only receive a break on their taxes, but it also encourages them to be involved with organizations that are in need of volunteers with their knowledge, expertise, and work ethic,” said Patricia Tomasack, executive director of Bristol’s Department of Aging in the release.

“So many of our seniors already donate time and talent to various non-profits,” said Councilor Greg Hahn, who serves as the council liaison to the Senior Center, in the press release. “It is really a win-win for the community and our senior homeowners.”

For more information, visit the Bristol Senior Center, 240 Stafford Ave., or by calling (860) 584-7895 or www.bristolct.gov, at the Senior Center’s page.