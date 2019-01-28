Cash mob to indulge in Latin Cravings

After nearly a year in the running, Latin Cravings will have its cash mob on Saturday, Feb. 2, at their restaurant, 375 North Main St., Bristol.

The cash mob will be held outside, as there is limited seating space in the restaurant. Owner Luis Acosta, a Bristol resident, said there will be a modified menu, which will be posted out front on cash mob day.

Acosta has been in business on North Main St., for the past four years. Before that, he had a food trailer that he ran in Hartford.

Acosta explained that one day, a customer who was waiting in line asked about buying the trailer, and shortly after selling it, Acosta was able to move into his current location.

For Acosta, Latin Cravings is “more than a business.” He explained that he views Latin Cravings as a service – offering a piece of diversity to Bristol’s culinary scene and residents, at an affordable cost.

For more information about Latin Cravings, visit its Facebook page, The Latin Cravings. And, to keep up to date on all things “cash mob,” visit the Bristol Talks Facebook page.