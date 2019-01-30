Dining listings for the Feb. 1 edition

SUNDAY, FEB. 10

BRISTOL

COUNCIL 35 FUND RAISER BREAKFAST. Held by the Knights of Columbus. 8 a.m. to midnight. Menu is eggs, omelet, scrambled eggs, sausages, ham, home fries, pancakes, fruit cocktail, bread, butter, orange juices, coffee, tea, milk. Columbus Association Hall, 360 King St., Bristol. $8 per person. Children under 6 free. Tickets at the door. (860) 690-1516.

AMERICAN LEGION POST 2 BREAKFAST. 8 to 11 a.m. at American Legion Post 2, 22 Hooker Ct, Bristol. Cost is $7. Build your own omelet, eggs any style, pancakes, French toast, bacon, sausage, ham, home fries, orange juice, tomato juice, coffee, tea. Takeout orders are available

SATURDAY, MARCH 9

BRISTOL

PASTA DINNER FUNDRAISER TO BENEFIT ‘CHARITY: WATER.’ 5 to 7 p.m. Hosted by Team Clean Waterbury. Last year, $2,000 raised to help children who die from diseases caused by unsafe water and poor sanitation. Pasta, meatballs, salad, bread, coffee. $10, adults. $5 for kids. Raffles. (860) 573-0845, YesFamily@comcast.net.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 10

BRISTOL

CULINARY INSTITUTE OF AMERICA BUS TRIP, HYDE PARK, N.Y. Sponsored by St. Matthew’s Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Dine at the Caterina De’Medici Ristorante. Three-course meal includes Risotto al Pomodoro, Pollo alla Valdostana, and Profiterole allo Zabagtione. After lunch, visit the Millbrook Wintery. $130 per person. March 20 deadline. (860) 585-1020.