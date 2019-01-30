Kids’ listings for the Feb. 1 edition

SATURDAY, FEB. 2

BRISTOL

‘TAKE YOUR CHILD TO THE LIBRARY’ DAY. 10 a.m., 2 p.m. Big brown bear visits for two Teddy Bear Picnics. Hear bear stories, make bear crafts, enjoy snack. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787 ext. 6, BristolLib.com

SUNDAY, FEB. 3

BRISTOL

MAKE FOOTBALL CRAFTS. 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fun for the whole family. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787 ext. 6, BristolLib.com

FEB. 4, 11, 25

BRISTOL

MYSTERY MONDAY. 6 p.m. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787 ext. 6, BristolLib.com

FEB. 4 to APRIL 8

BRISTOL

STORY TIME AND READING CLUB SESSION FOR WINTER-SPRING 2017. Free. Registration is not required. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787 ext. 6, BristolLib.com

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 6

BRISTOL

MISS KATIE FROM FOOD EXPLORERS. 10 a.m. Make and eat healthy snacks. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. Free. (860) 584-7787 ext. 6, BristolLib.com

THURSDAY, FEB. 7

BRISTOL

MISS JEN FROM READY, SET, YOGA. 10 a.m. Learn to stretch, balance, move, and relax using yoga poses. Free. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787 ext. 6, BristolLib.com

FRIDAY, FEB. 8

BRISTOL

MAKE VALENTINE CRAFTS. Paper, glue, and more available for creations. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787 ext. 6, BristolLib.com

MOMMY SON VALENTINES DANCE. 6:30 to 9 p.m. For boys 5 to 12. But all ages welcome. All positive role models are welcome not just mothers. Boys and Girls Club of Bristol Family Center, 255 West St., Bristol. $20 per pair advance tickets. $25 at the door.

MONDAY, FEB. 18

SOUTHINGTON

PRESIDENTS DAY AT IMAGINE NATION. 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Imagine Nation, 1 Pleasant St., Bristol. Admission is $10 per person (free for members, children 1 and under). Learn about the Presidents through a variety of activities and hands-on workshops. Join the Presidential birthday party to find out which President has a birthday closest to yours. Learn about Presidential pets and play a Presidential matching game. Workshop schedule: Log Cabin Building at 10:30 a.m.; Presidential Selfies at 11:30 a.m.; Mt. Rushmore in clay at 1:30 p.m. More at imagination.org or (860) 314-1400.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

PROM GOWN DONATION DROP-OFF. At Southington Youth Services, 191 N. Main St. Kristen’s Kloset is currently accepting donated, gently used, and up-to-date style gowns that are no more than four years old for students with limited resources. More info, contact (860) 276-6281 or youthservices@southington.org

JOY IN THE BEGINNING SUNDAY SCHOOL. Sundays through mid-June during masses at The Church of St. Dominic, 1050 Flanders Rd., Southington. Sunday School program for children aged 3-6. The program provides a variety of religious-centered activities to provide a good experience for young parishioners, while parents and older siblings attend mass. More info, contact Christina Macioci, (860) 628-5159.