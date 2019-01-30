Meetings listings for the Feb. 1 edition

SUNDAY, FEB. 6

PLAINVILLE

PLAINVILLE HIGH SCHOOL PROJECT GRADUATION MEETING. 7 p.m. Wheeler Regional YMCA, 149 Farmington Ave., Plainville.

TUESDAY, FEB. 12

SOUTHINGTON

AMERICAN LEGION KILTONIC POST 72 ANNUAL MEETING. 7 p.m. at the American Legion post, 64 Main St., Southington. All Post 72 Legion members are invited to hear annual report and to elect three new directors to replace three outgoing directors. More at kiltonicpost72.org.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

SOUTHINGTON RELAY FOR LIFE COMMITTEE MEETINGS. Tuesdays, Feb. 5, March 5, April 2, May 7, and May 21, 6 to 7 p.m. at Southington High School. Join the planning for the 2019 Relay for Life event to be held on May 31 to June 1 at Southington High School.

CHAMBER IN THE MORNING. 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. at The Orchards, 34 Hobart St. on the third Wednesday of the month. Sponsored by the Southington Chamber of Commerce. Seminar offers business-building information, networking. Attendees encouraged to bring business cards and literature. Contact: Southington Chamber at (860) 628-8036.

ORCHARD VALLEY GARDEN CLUB. 9:45 a.m. to noon on the 4th Tuesday of every month at the American Legion hall, 66 Main St., Southington. Starts with a presentation at 10 a.m., followed by a business meeting at 11 a.m. Guest ($3) are always welcome. RSVP: orchardvalleygc@gmail.com or call (860) 628-6975.

SOUTHINGTON GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY. 7:30 p.m. on the 4th Tuesday of each month (except December) at the community room at the Orchards, 34 Hobart St., Southington. No admission charge.

SOUTHINGTON ROTARY CLUB. Wednesdays, at 12:15 p.m. (6 p.m. on the last Wednesday of each month), at Back Nine Tavern, 150 Savage St., Southington. Contact Dolores Fanelli, (860) 681-9548 or Christie Kuriger, (860) 426-0025.