Performance listings for the Feb. 1 edition

FEB. 1-2

SOUTHINGTON

‘CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG JR.’ 7 p.m. on Feb. 1, 2 at Kennedy Middle School in Plantsville. Presented by the Strong PTO Drama Club. Tickets are $5 at strongpto.dramaclub@gmail.com. Tickets may be available at the door.

FEB. 1-3, 8-9

SOUTHINGTON

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE. Performed by the Steeple Players. Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 3 at 2 p.m. First Congregational Church, 37 Main St., Southington. www.FCCSouthington.org. Rated PG-13 due to some adult subject matter.

NOW thru FEB. 3

OTHER

‘CATS.’ The Bushnell, 166 Capitol Ave., Hartford. Bushnell.org

NOW thru FEB. 9

OTHER

‘KEELY AND DU.’ Performed by Hole in the Wall Theater. Fridays and Saturday nights at 8 p.m. Jan. 25 is Pay What You Can Night. 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday, Jan. 27. Southington’s Kristen Bennett is directing. Hole in the Wall Theater, 116 Main St., New Britain. www.hitw.org.

NOW thru FEB. 2

OTHER

‘WAIT UNTIL DARK.’ Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. Connecticut Cabaret Theatre, 31 Webster Square Rd., Berlin. $35. (860)829-1248.