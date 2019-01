SATURDAY, FEB. 19

PLAINVILLE

UCONN LADY HUSKIES. Bus trip offered by the Plainville Senior Center. Leave center, 200 East St., Plainville at 10:30 a.m. Game starts at 1 p.m. at Gampel Pavilion. Against Temple University. $28 due at signup. (860) 747-5728.

ONGOING

BRISTOL

BRISTOL SENIOR CENTER PHOTO CLUB. Mondays at 8:45 a.m. in Bristol Senior Center, Room 101, 240 Stafford Ave., Bristol. Continues from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at the Senior Center’s library.