Archdiocese sexual assault list includes former area clergy

TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

On Tuesday, Jan. 22, the Archdiocese of Hartford released a list of 48 names, clergymen “accused of credible sexual abuse claims.”

Archbishop Leonard P. Blair of the Archdiocese of Hartford released a statement that outlined a three-step plan that the Archdiocese plans to enact.

The Archdiocese would begin by publishing “the names of Archdiocesan clergy from the present going back to 1953,” the year of establishment, “who have been the objects of lawsuits and legal settlements.” A full list of these names can be found at www.archdioceseofhartford.org.

The next step would involve the Archdiocese contracting “for an independent review of all our clergy files going back to 1953 to identify any additional names, with the understanding that the publication of names would be updated as any new information became available.”

“Third, in December, I announced that the Archdiocese would publish the financial outlay that has been made as a result of the abuse of minors by clergy, and the sources of these funds,” said Blair. This information can also be found of the Archdiocesan website.

The current pastor of St. Matthews Church in Forestville, Pastor John Dietrich, said he felt “profound regret and sorrow,” at the news, but believes that parishioners can feel safe and confident in their priests. Dietrich said this incident should serve as a “reminder of the sacred trust” that is placed in all priests, and the responsibilities that come with living a life of self-denial and deep personal prayer.

Dietrich said he was not told of any incidents occurring at St. Matthews, but he did acknowledge that some of the priests involved in such incidents had been assigned to St. Matthews.

Blair also announced that the Archdiocese retained “retired Connecticut Superior Court Judge Antonio Robaina,” with the law firm of McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter, LLP, to “conduct an independent investigation to provide a comprehensive and transparent accounting of sexual abuse of minors by clergy in the Archdiocese of Hartford and the Archdiocese’s response to such abuse.”

“The Archdiocese remains committed to a zero tolerance policy and the strictest of guidelines regarding Safe Environment and the Protection of Children and vulnerable adults, in keeping with the Charter and Norms that were adopted by the U.S. Bishops in 2002,” said Blair. “This applies to every single individual who serves the Archdiocese, be they a member of the clergy, an employee, or a volunteer, all of whom receive training and undergo background checks.”

Ivan Ferguson, ordained in May 1970, served as an assistant pastor at St. Matthew’s, he also served in other capacities in various churches. Ferguson was removed from the ministry in March 1993, and died in Dec., 2012.

Thomas Glynn, ordained in June 1938, served as a pastor at St. Matthew’s Church of Forestville, amongst other churches. Glynn retired in November 1987, and died in January 1993.

Edward Hyland, ordained in May 1967, served as an assistant pastor, and a temporary assistant pastor, at St. Joseph’s Church of Bristol, amongst other locations. Hyland was removed from the ministry in July 2002, and was laicized (reduced to lay status) in April 2016.

Richard McGann, ordained in May of 1970, served as an assistant pastor at St. Gregory’s Church in Bristol, the director of pastoral ministry at St. Paul Catholic High School in Bristol, and as a pastor at Our Lady of Mercy in Plainville, as well as several other locations. McGann was removed from the ministry in June 2005, and “sentenced to a life of prayer and penance by the Holy See in Rome” in May of 2016.

Edward Muha, ordained December 1945, served as an assistant pastor at Our Lady of Mercy Church in Plainville, amongst other communities. Muha died in February 2002, “before the single claim against him was received in 2004.”

Louis Paturzo, ordained May 1973, served as an assistant pastor at both St. Joseph and St. Anthony (also known as The Parish of St. Francis de Sales) in Bristol, amongst other locations. Paturzo was removed from the ministry in 2002, and laicized in 2008.

William Przybylo, ordained in May of 1968, served as a spiritual director at St. Paul Catholic High School in Bristol, amongst other locations and parochial schools. He was removed from the ministry in September 2008, and “sentenced to a life of prayer and penance by the Holy See in Rome,” in October 2015.

Edward Franklin, ordained in 1962, was a priest of the Diocese of Ogdensberg, New York. According to the information released by the Archdiocese of Hartford, Franklin was on “study leave at Trinity College” in Hartford, and during that time was “residing at Our Lady of Mercy Parish in Plainville, without a record of having been granted faculties required for priestly ministry in the Archdiocese of Hartford.” Franklin was removed from the ministry by the Diocese of Ogdensberg in 1996, and died in April 2005.

After multiple attempts at contact, representatives from St. Joseph, St. Gregory the Great, St. Paul Catholic High School, St. Anthony’s, and Our Lady of Mercy, located in Plainville, were not available to comment.

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Taylor Murchison-Gallagher, email her at TMurchison@BristolObserver.com.