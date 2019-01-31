Obituary: Erwin E. “Ed” Wrisley, 74

Erwin E. “Ed” Wrisley, 74, of Bristol, died on December 13, 2018.

Ed was born in Tupper Lake, NY on September 9, 1944 and was a son of the late Erwin Wrisley Sr. and Beatrice (Douglas) Huhn. A longtime Bristol resident, he was a proud Vietnam Veteran having served in the United States Army. He was a member of the American Legion Post 2 Bristol, Post 20 Terryville, and Post 33 Plainville and the VFW Lodge 584, Plainville.

He enjoyed playing pool and was a diehard Yankee fan. He sold cars for local dealerships including Stephen’s Auto Mall.

Ed is survived by a son: Earl Wrisley of Bloomfield; four daughters: Sheila Schaffrick and husband, Glenn, of Bristol, Amy Wrisley of Plainville, Lisa Wrisley of Torrington, and Sarah Rodriguez and husband, Alex of Manchester; siblings: Betsy McMann of Florida, Douglas “Paul” Wrisley and wife, Jo Ann of Southington, Sylvia Simpson, Theresa Cohen and husband, Carl, of Bristol, Linda Griffin and husband Bill of Ohio; grandchildren: Kayla Wrisley and Phoenix Rodriguez; step-son: Gregory Huhn and wife, Chris of Woodbury; the love of his life: Norma Wrisley; and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by a sister: Mila Saucier.

A military honors graveside and burial will be held on May 3, 2019 at 2 PM at West Cemetery, Pound St., Bristol. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is assisting the family.

