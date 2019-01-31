Obituary: Hector M. Marrero, 75

Hector M. Marrero, 75, of Bristol, beloved husband of Laurie (Theriault) Marrero, died on December 24, 2018 at hom; after a courageous battle with cancer. He was surrounded by loved ones at his side.

Hector was born in Dorado Puerto Rico on April 10, 1943 and was the son of Carmen (Ramos) Marrero and the late Mario Marrero. A life long Bristol resident, he graduated from Bristol Eastern High School and went to serve in the United States Army. He was a Hartford police officer for 10 years before joining the Connecticut State Police serving as a trooper for 20 years; then went on to serve in the National Guard for many years. He was also a bar / nightclub owner, including the Downtown Café.

He enjoyed history, Spanish cuisine, extraterrestrials, Sci-fi movies, he was a huge movie buff; he also enjoyed all genres of music, Bon Jovi being one of his favorites and was an avid Yankees fan.

In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by his two sons, Matthew and Carl; his five daughters, Lisa, Barbara, Nancy, Karen and Heather; his step-son William; brothers, Joseph, Richard and Mario Marrero; sisters, Mary Churchill, Wanda McElroy and Carmen Hall and a special brother-in-law, Dan McElroy; many grand children, great grand children, nieces, nephews and his constant companion, family dog Mugsey.

He was predeceased by his father, Mario Marrero and his brother, Raymond Marrero.

Services are at the convenience of the family.