Obituary: Irene (Santor) Majersky, 84

Irene (Santor) Majersky, 84, of Terryville, widow of Rudolph Majersky passed away Sunday January 27, 2019 at Cook Willow Convalescent Home, Plymouth.

Irene was born Dec. 19, 1934 in Lake Placid, New York. She was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Gertrude Santor. Prior to her retirement she was employed by Torrington Specialty Products. She was a parishioner of St. Casimir Church, Terryville. Irene loved to go fishing, read and do puzzles.

She is survived by her son, David Majersky of Waterbury; her daughter Kathy Wojcik, of Terryville; her bothers, Lawrence Santor of UT, Donald Santor of NH, Dennis Santor of NY; her sister Diane of NY; her grandchildren, Samantha Stewart and David Duffy; her great grandchildren, Jaiden and Jasmyn and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Thursday 10:45AM from the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville to St. Casimir Church, Terryville for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home Thursday morning from 9:00AM to 10:45AM. Scott Funeral Home, Inc. | Terryville CT funeral home

www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com