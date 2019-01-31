Obituary: Joseph ‘California Joe’ G. Fortier, 66

Joseph (“California Joe”) G. Fortier of Bristol – a loving father, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend passed away on January 31, 2019. He was 66.

Joe was born in Bristol, CT on March 9, 1952 and was the son of Carmella (DeNote) Fortier of Bristol and the late Bertrand Fortier. He was a master machinist/toolmaker who worked nearly three decades at Associated Spring Barnes Group in Bristol.

Upon retirement, he served several years in Alcoholics Anonymous, helping many with their sobriety in both Connecticut and California. Arguably the world’s biggest New York Yankee fan, he rarely missed watching a game, reading an article, or reviewing the next set of potential free agent signings. He loved traveling, golf, animals and spending time with his grandchildren.

He leaves his loving daughter, Kristie Cahill and her husband Danny of Bristol; his son, Colonel Greg Fortier and his wife Angela of Madison, AL; his grandchildren Amy, Alex, Grace and Faith. He is also survived by his former wife and best friend Noreen (Marselle) Fortier; his brother Marc Fortier, his sister’s Brenda Perone, Debbie Ragali, and Sharon Caminiti.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday at 11:30AM at St. Joseph’s Church, Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call on Monday from 6 to 8PM at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to “Shatter Proof”, www.shatterproof.org (click DONATE). www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com