Obituary: Marc J. Boucher, 31

Marc J. Boucher, 31, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, January 25, 2019. He was born on October 7, 1987, son of Michael J. and Anne (Kratzert) Boucher.

Marc was a loving, giving and caring person. He enjoyed the simple things in life and sharing memories with family and friends. Marc loved fishing, music and spending time with his family. He was a loving son, grandson, brother, nephew, uncle, cousin and friend and will be missed dearly.

Besides his parents, Marc is survived by his brother Steven Boucher and his wife Alysha of Bristol; paternal grandmother Linette Boucher of Canada; aunts Jeannine Boucher and her spouse Tom Davis of Plainville, Lauren Kratzert of Burlington; uncles Eric Kratzert and his wife Niki of Southington, Ben Kratzert and his wife Beth of Burlington; several cousins and a niece.

Calling Hours will be held of Saturday, February 2, 2019 starting at 12PM until 2PM followed by a service at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol. Burial will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Goodwill of Western and Northern Connecticut, https://www.gwct.org/donate/monetary-donations/donate-online.

