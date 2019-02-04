Obituary: David J. Parsons, 61

David J. Parsons, 61, of Brooksville, Florida passed away Wednesday, January 2, 2019.

He was born Bristol, Connecticut to James and Lil Parsons. He was an A/C Technician and of the Christian faith. He will be dearly missed by his loving family and friends.

He is survived by his wife Sharon Parsons; mother Lil Parsons; father James Parsons and stepmother Jo Parsons; brother Steven Parsons; daughters Alexander Cavanagh (Phillip) and Camille Parsons; grandchildren Danielle and Hunter Cavanagh; Peyton Caroll, God parents, Ruby and Mary Benvenuto and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial service will be at a later that. www.dunnfh.com