Obituary: John Mozonski Sr, 104

John Mozonski Sr, 104 years young, of Bristol. The world lost a great fisherman on January 31st 2019 as the Lord came to John and said “get your tackle box and favorite rod, I’m taking you to a better spot”.

John was predeceased by Helen, his wife of 67 years and his son David Mozonski.

He leaves a son, John Mozonski Jr and his wife Charlene of Bristol, a grandson, John Mozonski III and his wife Christine of West Hartford, a granddaughter Mary Beth Schirduan and her husband Peter of Holden, MA; four great grandchildren Ana, Jack, Timothy and Vanessa.

John retired from Pratt and Whitney Aircraft and was a member of the Bristol Elks Lodge #1010 but was not active in recent years. A devoted Catholic, he was a parishioner of Saint Joseph Church for many years. His one great love was fishing, especially up north on Lake Champlain in Vermont. He started making trips there in 1950 and made his last trip at the age of 100 catching several northern pike while fishing with his sons. He caught his last fish at the age of 102 while fishing in his back yard on Cedar Lake. Rumor has it the fish are glad he is gone.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday (February 4, 2019) at 10 AM at St. Joseph Church, 33 Queen Street, Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends are invited to call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Monday at 9 AM.

