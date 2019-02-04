Obituary: Lionel J. Dallaire, 85

Lionel J. Dallaire, 85, beloved husband of Clemence (Gagne) Dallaire, passed away on Sunday January 13, 2019 at Bristol Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Lionel was born on August 6, 1933 in St. Ludger, Quebec, Canada and was the son of the late Henri Louis and Angeline (Faucher) Dallaire.

Lionel loved his family deeply. He always did everything he could to help his family and friends. Before retiring, he worked as a mechanic for Dodge Village and Wasley Buick in Bristol. Lionel loved being a Florida snowbird and enjoyed spending time with his wife and their wonderful snowbird friends they made over the years. He was known as Mr. Fixit, a jack of all trades, and the beloved “bingo king” of Unit 3. He enjoyed camping, fishing, boating, shooting pool, playing cribbage, shuffleboard, and spending time at the beach.

In addition to his wife Clemence of 62 years, Lionel is survived by his two daughters and son-in-laws; Carmen Chapdelaine (husband Michael) of Bristol and Diane Marcuccio (husband Tony) of Florida. Four brothers; Denis Dallaire (wife Colette) of Thomaston, Guy Noel Dallaire, Andre Dallaire (wife Lisette), and Gaetan Dallaire of Quebec Canada. Five sisters; Henriette Labrecque and Lilian Corbeil of Bristol, Monique Dumas, Nicole Dallaire, Jacqueline Cliché (husband Kenneth) of Quebec Canada. Five grandchildren; Stefanie and Eric Chapdelaine, Paul Dallaire Jr., Rose Marie and Christine Emily Janick. Four great grandchildren; Gavin Brescia, Dominic Amato Jr, Ava Rose Amato, and Malin Ezio. As well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Lionel is predeceased by his son Paul Dallaire and daughter Pauline Dallaire. Three brothers; Clement, Jean Marie and Marcel Dallaire; and two sisters; Laurette Begin and Georgette Lacroix.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 16, 2019 at 10 AM from Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, to St. Matthew Church, 120 Church Ave, Bristol, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Burial will take place on Friday, January 18, 2019 at 11 AM in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Tuesday January 15, 2019 between 4 and 8 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice.

